SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football returns to the state this Friday with 9-man and 11B teams taking to the field to begin their 2022 seasons.

The return of high school football, also marks the return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, which airs every Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

Each week, fans will get a chance to get involved as they can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Game of the Week.

Three games are in the running for the Viewer’s Choice game, and the winner will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following the SportsZone show.

11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Parker 9AA #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard 9A Chester Area vs. 9AA Garretson Week 1 – Viewer’s Choice Games

Fans can vote for any of the three games above, by visiting the Viewer’s Choice page on KELOLAND.com.

Voting ends on Thursday at 10 p.m. and the winner will be announced that evening.