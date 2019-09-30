Volleyball teams spiking hunger through food drive Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Sioux Falls high school volleyball teams are getting ready for rivalry matchups Tuesday night.

The teams from Washington, Roosevelt, O’Gorman and Lincoln are hoping to take the competition up a notch with a food drive Tuesday night. Specials bins will be at each game.

The Rough Riders will be at the Warriors and the Knights will visit Lincoln. Both games are at 7 p.m. Organizers are asking for donations of peanut butter and jelly, cereal, boxed meals or anything that won’t spoil.

“Washington plays Roosevelt and Lincoln plays O’Gorman. We just kind of came together that we decided that we’re going to do a citywide competition for a food drive for Feeding South Dakota. It’s really blown up. It’s getting really popular,” WHS assistant coach Lindsey Irvine said.

Again, the matchups are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Washington and Lincoln. The winning team takes home special gameday shirts.