Volleyball teams hosting food drive for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crosstown rivals are meeting on the high school volleyball court Tuesday night and the four Sioux Falls teams are adding fuel to the rivalries. On top of playing on the court, there will also be an off court competition that is set to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

The event is set and local volleyball players and their supporters are hoping to spike hunger Tuesday night. Washington Senior Gabby Reck thinks it’s a great idea to give back.

“I thought it was awesome. I’m not going to lie. I know here we talk a lot about giving back to our community. So now that we actually get to do something to give back, it’s pretty cool,” Reck said.

Here’s how it works. Roosevelt will be at Washington and O’Gorman will be at Lincoln. Both matchups will be served up at 7 p.m. There will be special bins at each contest. Organizer Lindsey Irvine hopes a lot of donations roll in.

“Canned vegetables. Canned fruits. Peanut butter, jelly. Anything that won’t spoil,” Irvine said.

All you need to do is bring in those items. Drop them in the bin of your favorite team and the winning team will take home special gameday shirts.

“So it’s by single item, full-size item. The school that brings in the most, there’s a family at Washington that’s going to donate gameday shirts for them,” Irvine said.

The cause is near and dear to Irvine, a teacher and volleyball coach at Washington. She sees a lot of kids use Feeding South Dakota‘s Backpack Program every Friday.

“Where kids that need food can go get food for the weekend. That’s a lot of kids here at Washington High School. So, we wanted to help them out if we could,” Irvine said.

Reck thinks the match will be intense on and off the court.

“It’s our crosstown rival. We like healthy competition from them but now that we get to have another competition, but with our community, it’s awesome,” Reck said.