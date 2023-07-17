VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Region 2B semifinals are set as Volga and Dell Rapids both advanced with winner’s bracket wins on Monday.

Dell Rapids earned a pair of wins Monday. They cruised past Madison 12-2 and then punched their ticket to the semifinals over Baltic, 8-0.

Volga won on their home turf, thanks to a 6-2 victory over Flandreau. Their early lead was enough to send them to the semifinals.

Dell Rapids and Volga will play in the semis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Flandreau and Madison will play in an elimination game prior at 5:30 p.m.