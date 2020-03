Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches a 51-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have traded star WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

In return the Vikings receive the Bills 2020 1st round pick, 5th round pick, a 6th round pick, and a 2021 4th round pick.