SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings selected cornerback Jeff Gladney from TCU with the thirty-first pick of the NFL Draft.

Glad to get this guy!



Welcome to Minnesota, Jeff Gladney! pic.twitter.com/uC4EhhnVJY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 24, 2020

The Vikings negotiated a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for the twenty-fifth pick of the NFL draft.

Gladney is considered a smart football player who can be physical without getting penalties.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said that the Vikings did a really good job and this player (Jeff Gladney) can be a first year starter, which is what the Vikings need.