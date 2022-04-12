SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The No. 13 Augustana softball team swept Sioux Falls on Tuesday to push its nation’s longest home winning streak to 33 games. The Vikings claimed game one, 10-2, then followed up with an 8-0 victory in game two that was split around a thunderstorm.

Augustana moves to 28-7 on the season and 12-2 in the NSIC while Sioux Falls drops to 17-17, 5-8.

Game One: No. 13 Augustana 10, Sioux Falls 2

Augustana scored in all four batting innings to tally the 10 runs while Ashley Mickschl cruised to her 11th win of the season. In the opening frame, Torri Chute doubled to centerfield to score Mary Pardo, who reached base on an error.

In the second inning, Amanda Dickmeyer scored on a bases-loaded single by Liz Dierks. With the bases still full, Abbie Lund scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0 Augustana.

After a single run crossed the plate in the third inning, Augustana took control in the bottom of the fourth with six runs. Chute singled and scored Dierks while Gracey Brink followed with a double to score Chute. Dickmeyer joined the double party and hit a shot into right-center to clear the bases of Brink and Becca Koupal to make it 9-0 AU.

The final Vikings run of the game came via an error as Dickmeyer reached home plate.

Chute and Dickmeyer each totaled three RBI as Dierks joined the duo with a two-hit game. In all, Augustana racked up 10 hits to score the 10 runs and struck out just twice.

Game Two: No. 13 Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 0

The second game of the doubleheader got underway at 5 p.m. and didn’t end until just minutes before the clock struck 9 p.m. due to a lightning delay at first, followed by a thunderstorm that rolled through.

Augustana opened a 6-0 lead over the first two innings before the sky opened up. Torri Chute, taking a page from the day’s opening game, doubled into left-center field and scored Abby Lien. Kennedy Buckman then singled through the left side to score Delaney Young and Chute. Augustana plated one final run in the opening frame, and that came on an Amanda Dickmeyer single into left field to score Gracey Brink.

As Amber Elliott was dealing in the circle, the Vikings scored two more runs in the second inning. Young singled up the middle to score Mary Pardo. The next batter, Brink, then hit a single through the middle of the infield, scoring Lien.

After Elliot got Reese Holzhueter to ground out to end the top of the third inning, the teams and spectators were cleared of Sherman Park as lightning was in the proximity of the area. Not long after, the rain fell, bringing a full thunderstorm with hail.

After numerous resets of the all-clear, the Augustana grounds crew worked the infield to near perfection as the two squads resumed play 2 hours, 43 minutes later.

Olivia Hazelbaker came in to pitch the top of the fourth and promptly set down the side with a trio of groundouts.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Brink reached base after squeezing a hit down the left-field line. The next batter, Buckman, then sent a home run into left field to give Augustana an 8-0 advantage.

Hazelbaker then worked around a leadoff batter that reached base to shut the door on the Cougars and take the 8-0 win in the contest that ran 3 hours, 58 minutes.

Augustana again tallied 10 hits in the game, led by Brink, Buckman and Dickmeyer with two each. Buckman totaled four RBI in the contest, marking a career-high.

Elliott was given the win, her 11th of the year, while Hazelbaker was slated to take the circle to close the game. The duo combined to allow just four hits from USF.

Up Next

Augustana is scheduled to play at Northern State on Friday and at MSU Moorhead on Saturday. Both doubleheaders are slated to begin at noon. However, stay tuned to GoAugie.com for any schedule changes.