Vikings sign GM Spielman to multi-year contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension.

This is latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club’s key leaders. As they’ve done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra job security this summer.

Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012.

