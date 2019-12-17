Vikings rout of Chargers inches them closer to postseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings improved to 10-4 with a 39-10 road win against the L.A. Chargers.

Turnovers were the name of the game in the Vikings’ win over the Chargers, as Minnesota forced seven takeaways, their most in a single game since 1995.

“They’re a timing based offense, and he’s going to throw the ball before the receivers break a lot of times. So if you can disrupt some of the timing, if you can be in the right place and anticipate some of those throws, you have a chance to get some,” Head Coach Mike Zimmer said.

Of the seven turnovers, none were as crucial as Ifeadi Odenigbo’s 56-yard scoop and score.

“The game was kind of going back and forth at that point. For us to get that right before the half was really big,” Zimmer said.

The only thing that didn’t go Minnesota’s way on Sunday was Dalvin Cook having to leave the game early with a shoulder injury. Mike Boone stepped in and ran for his first two career touchdowns, and will be expected to help fill Cook’s shoes if he’s unable to go against Green Bay.

“Whether he goes or not, we’ll have a plan. You know Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah, Alex Mattison, whoever we’re calling on, C.J. Ham, thankfully we’ve asked a lot out of them already this year, and they’ve shown they’re very capable of handling a larger role,” Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

With their victory on Sunday, Minnesota needs just one more win or a Rams loss to clinch a playoff spot for the third time in the last five years.

“With the way we’ve played the first 14, we’ve put ourselves in a position to have a lot to play for these last two games. Ten wins is a good place to be, but there’s a better place to be, and that’d be 11 or 12, so that’s what we’re chasing,” Cousins said.

The Vikings host rival Green Bay next Monday night. Kickoff is set for 7:15.