Vikings rout Golden Bears in 2021 home debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was the home debut the Augustana men’s basketball team was looking for Friday night in a 106-61 victory over Concordia-St. Paul inside the Sanford Pentagon. Six Vikings scored in double figures in a balanced attack with a season-high 24 assists.

Isaac Fink recorded his first-career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and nearly had a triple-double with a career-best seven assists.

Augustana improves to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in the NSIC while CSP falls to 1-4, 0-3.

The Vikings never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 48 points en route to the victory.

Augustana seized control early in the contest and jumped out to a 15-point advantage on a Matt Todd 3-point basket with 7:43 remaining in the first half. The lead continued to grow in the first half with AU entering intermission leading by 22 points at 43-21.

The outcome was never in question in the second half as the lead continued to balloon, reaching 48 points when Bennett Otto connected on a pair of free throws. The final margin settled at 45 points with the 106-61 score.

Of the six Vikings in double figures, Michael Schaefer led the way with 18 points and Tyler Riemersma tallied 15 points. Other Vikings in double-figure scoring were Jameson Bryan (12), Matt Todd (12) and Matt Cartwright (10), along with Fink’s 12 points.

The 10 points from Cartwright are the most for the senior since he scored 11 points on Dec. 6, 2019 against Winona State.

In all the major statistical areas, Augustana did not lose, outshooting the Golden Bears 49.4 percent to 36.5 percent, claiming the rebound battle 48-28 and making 12 3-point baskets compared to seven from CSP. Augustana also dominated the paint, winning 48-20.

Another major area of separation was points off turnovers as Augustana forced 22 turnovers and scored 31 points off those turnovers. In comparison, the Vikings committed just 10 turnovers which CSP turned into four points.

The Vikings and Golden Bears again tangle on Saturday with a 3 p.m. start inside the Sanford Pentagon. Tickets are available online at GoAugie.com/tickets, or in person at the Sanford Pentagon box office. The box office opens one hour prior to tipoff.