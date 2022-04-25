SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana baseball completed its sweep of the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears on Monday with a 12-3 victory. The Vikings improve to 34-7-1 overall and 24-4 in conference play. The Golden Bears drop to 15-23 overall and 9-17 in the NSIC.

Caleb Saari started the game on the mound for the Vikings pitching six innings and striking out six batters to earn the win. Saari now holds a record of 5-1. Thomas Bruss, Adam Diedrich and Josh Olson each pitched an inning for the Vikings and recorded at least one strikeout each.

Augustana started the scoring in the first inning, adding three runs to the board. Carter Howell was the first to score for the Vikings, crossing home plate on a wild pitch. A single from JT Mix brought in Will Olson and Jordan Barth.

In the third inning, Mix singled up the middle to score Jack Hines and Barth. Mix then scored after Max Mosser was walked with the bases loaded. Howell brought in Drey Dirksen and Ben Ihrke, pushing AU’s lead to 8-0.

The Golden Bears added three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

A solo homer from Olson in the sixth inning increased Augustana’s lead to 9-3. Hines scored another run on a sacrifice fly to center field from Jaxon Rosencranz.

Barth doubled to left field in the seventh inning to score Howell. Howell was in scoring position after earning his way on base with a hit-by-pitch and promptly stole second base. He was able to move to third base as the throw sailed into the outfield.

The Vikings capped off the scoring in the ninth inning when Declan Beers hit a double down the line to left field, allowing Mitch Stroh to score Augustana’s 12th run.

Ten Vikings in the lineup tallied at least one hit, with Ihrke’s three hits leading. JT Mix logged four RBI in the win.

Up Next

The Vikings host NSIC opponent Upper Iowa on Wednesday in a doubleheader. First pitch at Ronken Field is set for 1:30 p.m.