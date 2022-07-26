EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — Rookies and some veterans had already reported to Eagan, but today the rest of the team made their way to the TCO Performance Center for Vikings Training camp.

The Vikings enter their first training camp under their new regime as Kevin O’Connell takes over the reins as the team’s new Head Coach.

Most of last year’s roster is back, though still plenty of new faces with some key veterans like Zadarius Smith along with this year’s rookie class.

As he begin his first training camp as Head Coach, O’Connell says continuing to add onto the foundation of the culture their installing will be key.

“I think the adversity and overcoming some adversity that hits inevitably for every team in this league over a 17 game season. That’s what we’re building. That’s what you try to preach consistency, that’s why you try to preach why culture matters. Why does it matter, because when things get hard that’s what you’re going to rely on, and rely on the guy next to you. Hopefully that team feels that way about me leading the charge this year,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings first practice open to fans will be this Saturday.