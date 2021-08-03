Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

DALLAS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He had remained on the roster but had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

Gladney is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing. No court date has been scheduled.

