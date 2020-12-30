Vikings’ Reiff placed on COVID-19 reserve list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 season looks to be over for Parkston native Riley Reiff.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday Reiff, who has started all 15 games this season at left tackle, has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL policy, the Reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reiff’s status is unknown for Sunday’s final regular season game at Detroit.

The Associated Press is reporting 21 new confirmed positive tests among players and 37 among other personnel in the league’s latest round of testing for COVID-19. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, referred to three sources of exposure: household, outside medical providers and community/social settings.