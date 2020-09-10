Vikings put Hunter on IR; star DE must miss at least 3 games

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) fumbles as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

The move takes one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that. Hunter has not practiced since training camp was first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak.”

Because Hunter was placed on injured reserve, the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.