EAGAN, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings are set to begin their preseason with a trip to the west coast on Thursday evening.

Minnesota will showcase their young players in the first preseason contest as many of them will be fighting for a spot on the roster, when the regular season rolls around.

With plenty of youth on the field, mistakes will be made, but the Vikings are eager to see how the young players bounce back on the field.

“There’s going to be some plays that might not look so good, but hopefully we can see some guys rebound on the next play and make up for it and show us that resilient that way, after they make a mistake,” Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said.

The Vikings and Seahawks will meet on Thursday. Kick-off is set for 9 p.m.