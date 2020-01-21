1  of  4
Avera

Vikings pick up 5 additions to Pro Bowl, including Cousins

Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have five additions to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

That gives them eight players in the all-star game, their highest total in 10 years. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were picked as replacements.

Running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were originally selected.

Cousins fills in for Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Kendricks takes the place of Seattle’s Bobby Wagner. Griffen, Ham and Rhodes replace San Francisco players at their positions who dropped out after reaching the Super Bowl.

