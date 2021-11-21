Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to touch the ball last. Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards. The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

