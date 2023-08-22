EAGAN, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings were a top ten offense a season ago. They’re looking to add to what they accomplished last year, thanks to a handful of new additions.

The Vikings finished the 2022-23 season seventh in total offense and eighth in scoring offense. While Minnesota has finished in the top ten for one of the categories over the past few years, you’d have to go back to 2009 for the last time they were top ten in both.

“We know that we were a top offense last year and we know that we can be even better. That’s where we add some pieces,” C.J. Ham said. “Coaches do a deep dive into last season and just take the steps to make sure we’re putting the best people out there, in the best scenarios. We’re just super excited.”

Kirk Cousins returns under center for his sixth season in Minnesota and his 12th in the NFL. The signal caller won 13 games a year ago, throwing for more than 4,500 yards and 29 touchdowns.

“We feel great about the quarterback situation. Kirk’s an outstanding leader. He’s led this team incredibly the last few years and we’re looking for great things in 2023,” Mark Wilf said. “I know there’s discussion all the time on these topics, especially quarterback. We’re real happy to have him lead our team.”

One of the changes comes in the running back room, where veteran Dalvin Cook was released. That makes room for Alexander Mattison who enters his fifth season in the purple and gold.

“Not much has changed. We’re hungry and we always want to go out there and put our best foot forward. I’m really looking forward to it for him,” Ham said.

Other off-season additions include wide receiver N’Keal Harry and tight end Josh Oliver. However their biggest add should be their first round pick, in wide receiver Jordan Addison.

“He made a few mistakes and he’ll continue to make a mistake here or there, but he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He’s a real pro and not all rookies have that steady demeanor about themselves,” Wes Phillips said. “He wants to be great and he’s shown it more and more, that the more reps he gets, he can be a really good player.”

Minnesota opens the season on Sunday, September 10. They’ll host the Buccaneers at noon.