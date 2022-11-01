SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a new tight end via a trade on Tuesday.

Minnesota made a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire former Iowa Hawkeye tight end, T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Hockenson was drafted by the Lions in 2019 with the eighth overall pick in the first round. The former Hawkeye has hauled in 26 catches this season for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota is set to play at Washington on Sunday, November 6. Kick-off is set for noon.