Vikings introduce first round pick Christian Darrisaw

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings selected Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft. They introduced their first round choice Friday in Minneapolis.

“I wouldn’t say I was very nervous. I knew coming into it that anything could happen. So I was really prepared for like the worst essentially, and whatever happened was going to happen for a reason. When I got that phone call from Minnesota I just knew like, they made right one, they made the right decision,” Darrisaw said.

“We’re very, very fortunate to get a player of Christian’s caliber. You know we love watching him double team guys into the endzone,” Head Coach Mike Zimmer said