Vikings’ infection control officer tests positive for COVID

FILE – In this July, 29, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman walks off the field during the first day of the NFL football team’s training camp at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn. Vikings vice president of sports medicine Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer. The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Sugarman is in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan as the infection control officer.

The team announced that Sugarman and his family tested positive over the weekend. Sugarman said they’re experiencing only mild symptoms.

The Vikings said they’ve tested all individuals who’d recently been in close contact with Sugarman. He had not had any recent contact with players. No other cases have been reported to date within the team facility.

