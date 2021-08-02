Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins and two of his backups are sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley have been placed on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19. The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night.

Only third-year player Jake Browning was remaining on the roster to run the offense.

Cousins has declined to answer questions this summer about his vaccination status.