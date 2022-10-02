LONDON (AP) – Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick – after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter.

Joseph was 5 for 5 as the Vikings squandered multiple scoring chances but still held off a New Orleans team that played without key starters including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara.