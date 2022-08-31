EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Wide receiver Jalen Reagor has been acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia. The Eagles obtained two draft picks for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.

The Vikings sent a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick. Reager was chosen at No. 21 overall in 2020 to the delight of Vikings officials for the opportunity to take Jefferson next. Reagor also brings value as a punt returner. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was waived to make room on the roster.