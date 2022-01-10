Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Minneapolis. The Vikings signed head coach Zimmer on Friday, July 24, 2020, to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season. Zimmer’s record with the Vikings over six years is 57-38-1, plus 2-3 in the postseason. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — According to recent reports, the Minnesota Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s general manager Rick Spielman.

Word of the firings came within the hour. The firings come as the team failed to reach the playoffs for a second straight season.

According to CBS Sports, the Vikings fired Zimmer on Monday after eight seasons leading the franchise. While Zimmer finished 72-56-1 in his tenure, the Vikings were just 15-18 over the last two seasons and failed to make the playoffs both seasons. Minnesota is just 33-31 since losing in the NFC Championship Game in the 2017 season, having the 27th ranked defense in 2020 and the 30th ranked defense in 2021.

Minnesota has a quarterback in Kirk Cousins and a high-powered offense, yet Cousins has a $45 million cap number for 2022. The next head coach of the Vikings will be tasked with fixing a defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL the last two years and how to manage the Cousins situation (which will be the task of the next general manager going forward as Rick Spielman was also fired).