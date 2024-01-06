CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Augustana) — The Augustana Vikings concluded their run through the NWCA National Duals on Saturday afternoon, earning a thrilling victory over No. 3 Lander before falling to No. 1 UCO. The finish was enough to earn second place, with all three wins coming against nationally ranked opponents.

No. 17 Augustana 17, No. 3 Lander 16

After a battle of top 125 pounders went to Lander to open the dual, Jack Huffman got the Vikings on the board at 133. With the bout tied at 5-5 in the early stages of the third period, Huffman earned a takedown with 1:23 left to secure the decision and tie the match at 3-3.

One of the wilder bouts on Saturday came at 157 pounds. Connor Simmonds took a 2-0 lead into the third period before chaos erupted. Simmonds opened the period with an escape, but Jack Tangen of Lander roared back with a pair of takedowns to take a 6-4 lead with 42 seconds remaining. In need of some magic, Simmonds came through when it was needed the most. He earned a reversal with six seconds left to tie the match before being awarded a riding point to earn a decision and bring the Vikings within 9-6.

In what can be viewed as the most important result of the day, Coy Gunderson earned a tech fall at 174 to bring AU within a pair at 13-11. Gunderson led 9-2 into the third period and had his eyes set on bonus points. He chose to start the period in neutral position, and earned a pair of takedowns in just over a minute to lead 15-3. Following a Lander escape, Gunderson came through to record a takedown with 10 seconds remaining, taking a 14 point lead before receiving the riding point to earn five vital team points.

After a low-scoring decision at 184 pounds went to Cade Mueller and gave the Vikings a 14-11 lead, Max Ramberg sealed the upset at 197. Trailing 3-0 into the third period, Ramberg needed to find some offense. With 43 seconds remaining, he did just that when he recorded a takedown to tie the score. He wasn’t done there, though, and pulled through with a pair of nearfall points to secure the decision and give the Vikings a 17-13 lead.

No. 1 Central Oklahoma 37, No. 17 Augustana 3

In the championship dual, Cade Mueller got the first Viking points at 184 pounds. Trailing 1-0 into the third period, Mueller recorded a reversal to take a lead. After a UCO escape tied the match, Mueller tucked the bout away with a late takedown to earn the decision.

Full Results

No. 17 Augustana 17, No. 3 Lander 16

125: No. 2 James Joplin (LAN) over No 1 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (Dec. 6-0)

133: Jack Huffman (AUG) over Kaden Kuenzi (LAN) (Dec. 8-6)

141: No. 9 Isham Peace (LAN) over No. 11 Hunter Burnett (AUG) (Dec. 12-7)

149: Zeth Brower (LAN) over No. 10 Cael Larson (AUG) (Dec. 6-2)

157: Connor Simmonds (AUG) over Jack Tangen (LAN) (Dec. 7-6)

165: No. 1 David Hunsberger (LAN) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Maj. 12-3)

174: Coy Gunderson (AUG) over Gage Bernall (LAN) (TF 19-4)

184: No. 7 Cade Mueller (AUG) over Jack Bond (LAN) (Dec. 2-0)

197: Max Ramberg (AUG) over No. 10 Anthony Yacovetti (LAN) (Dec 5-3)

285: No. 4 Juan Edmond-Holmes (LAN) over Max Balow (AUG) (Dec. 12-11)

No. 1 Central Oklahoma 37, No. 17 Augustana 3

125: Guy Clevenger (UCO) over Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (Dec. 1-0)

133: Shaun Muse (UCO) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Fall 0:33)

141: Dylan Lucas (UCO) over John Babineau (AUG) (Fall 0:52)

149: Dylan Brown (UCO) over Cael Larson (AUG) (Dec. 4-3)

157: Gabe Johnson (UCO) over Connor Simmonds (AUG) (TF 16-1)

165: Hunter Jump (UCO) over Payton Anderson (AUG) (Dec. 8-2)

174: Anthony Des Vigne (UCO) over Coy Gunderson (AUG) (Dec. 8-1)

184: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Garrett Wells (UCO) (Dec. 5-3)

197: Dalton Abney (UCO) over Max Ramberg (AUG) (Dec. 8-3)

285: Shawn Streck (UCO) over Max Balow (AUG) (TF 19-4)