KANSAS CITY, MO (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected their first round pick as USC wide receiver, Jordan Addison will be the newest member of the team.

Minnesota had some options at #23, but they followed the crowd as Addison was the fourth straight receiver picked from picks 20-23.

Addison hauled in 59 receptions in 2022, tallying 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

He now joins the likes of Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn in the Vikings’ wide receiver room.

WAITING GAME

Now, the Vikings will play the waiting game. Unless they trade into the late first round or second round, Minnesota will wait till their third round pick at #24.