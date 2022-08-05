EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of training camp under first year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

While much of the focus has been on what the former Rams OFfensive coordinator will do for the offense, the Vikings are also undergoing a complete change on the defensive side of the ball.

Ed Donatell, the former Broncos Defensive coordinator, takes over and is switching the Vikings defense from a 4-3 base to a 3-4, which he believes will only help the likes of Danielle Hunter, who’s moving from defensive end to an outside linebacker.

“The RPO’s, guys when they’re standing up can see more, all the jet and fly motion. So there’s so many things happening to the edges of your defense that those guys have to have information. When their hands are in the dirt and they’re down low, they don’t see those things and it makes it difficult to play,” Donatell said.

The Vikings open the preseason a week from Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.