SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 3-0 in the first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday at Morstad Field. The third seeded Vikings advance to the next round of the tournament with the shutout victory.

Augustana tallied five shots on target and 11 shots overall in the win

Match Moments

GOAL (AU) 24′- Sylvia Fehr netted the first goal of the game for the Vikings with a nice pass from Josie Arduser. Morgan Keirstead sent the ball to Arduser to push the momentum forward, and Fehr was able to finish the play and get Augustana on the board.

GOAL (AU) 27′- Just three minutes after AU’s first goal, Arduser scored her ninth goal of the season. Keirstead picked up her second assist of the game, passing Arduser the ball from the midfield. The Winona State goalkeeper rushed towards Arduser, leaving an open goal for the Viking to find the back of the net.

GOAL (AU) 56′- After assisting on two goals in the first half of the game, Keirstead found the back of the net in the second half to increase Augustana’s lead to three goals. Fehr navigated through the defense and found Keirstead open in front of the WSU goal, where Keirstead chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to score.

Up Next

The Vikings will face the winner of the Bemidji State/UMary matchup on Friday, November 4, in Mankato, Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m