Vikings continue Training Camp; MVFC Preseason Poll

EAGAN, Minn. — After practicing in helmets and shorts on Friday and Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings strapped on the pads Sunday, and continued full team practices on Monday.

The Vikings are fresh off an 8-7-1 season, missing the playoffs by a half game, and return a majority of their highly touted defense. Minnesota did retool its offense, especially on the line, in hopes of getting back in the title mix. For the players, going full pads is a step in the right direction.

“It feels good to get back out here and start building off last year. It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end but we start stacking good days on top of each other and working as a team,” Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff said.

“It feels great. With the position I play, you can’t really play without pads. So yesterday and today were great days for us to get our shoulders wet and have a little fun,” Vikings fullback C.J. Ham said.

The Vikings have the day off on Tuesday, and open exhibition play August 9th at New Orleans.

NDSU has earned at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship eight straight seasons, and is the preseason favorite for an eighth consecutive year. The Bison have won back-to-back FCS championships, and seven titles since 2011.

NDSU collected 32 first-place votes and 392 total points. SDSU finished second, earning four first-place votes and 348 points. Illinois State and Indiana State snagged the remaining first-place ballots. South Dakota is picked to finish sixth, collecting 176 points.