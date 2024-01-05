SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — The Augustana women’s basketball team saw a fourth-quarter comeback fall just short, losing 63-60 to the MSU Moorhead Dragons on Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The loss moves the Vikings to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the NSIC, while the Dragons jump to 4-8 overall and 4-3 in conference action.

The Vikings were led by Michaela Jewett , who scored 18 points, shooting 8 of 15 from the field while grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots. Lauren Sees added 16 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field, and she also dished four assists. Aby Phipps did a little bit of everything for the Vikings, tallying seven rebounds, six points and five assists.

After the Dragons saw a layup go in to open the scoring, the Vikings rattled off 10 straight points, as five Jewett points and three Izzy Moore points led the charge.

After MSUM chipped away to trail 12-7, Phipps and Jennifer Aadland each made layups to take a 16-7 lead with 4:29 to play in the first quarter.

An 8-0 Dragon run brought them within 16-15 with 1:37 to play, but the Vikings countered with a Sees 3-pointer and jumper to take a 21-15 lead into the second quarter.

With 5:29 to play in the second quarter, Kelsey Willems netted her first collegiate points with a 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 25-20 lead.

After AU grew the lead to 27-21 with just over four minutes until halftime, MSUM went on an 8-0 run to close the half and take a 29-27 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter saw the Dragons grow a lead as large as 10 at 53-43 with 56 seconds to play in the quarter. The Vikings began their trek back with 31 seconds remaining, as Jewett knocked down a 3 to close the scoring and bring the Vikings within 53-46 into the fourth.

The Vikings continued their momentum into the fourth quarter, scoring nine of 13 points to get within 57-55, as Lauren Sees knocked down a pull up three pointer to cap the march.

The Dragons countered with a 3-pointer before a Jewett layup made the score 60-57 with 4:54 remaining in the game.

After over two and a half minutes of scoreless action, Sees hit another huge 3-pointer, tying the score at 60-60 with 2:14 left.

Each defense stood strong for another scoreless stretch of over two minutes, but the Dragons prevailed, making a layup with four seconds left before making a free throw with less than a second remaining to bring the game to its final score.

The Vikings look to get back on track Saturday afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles at 5:30 p.m., inside the Elmen Center.