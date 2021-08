MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back defensive end Everson Griffen. The signing represents another attempt to revive the defense from a dismal 2020 season.

The 33-year-old was at the team facility for a tryout last week. He is a four-time Pro Bowl pick with 80 1/2 sacks in 11 seasons in the NFL. Griffen played last year for Dallas and Detroit when salary cap constraints last