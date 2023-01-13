EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup. He missed the last five games of the regular season with a back injury.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game.

Austin Schlottman started the first four games in Bradbury’s absence until breaking his lower leg. Then backup guard Chris Reed took over at center.

Safety Harrison Smith was listed as questionable for the Giants game. O’Connell said he expects Smith to play.