Vikings announce single-game ticket sales for 2019 season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Limited single-game tickets for the Minnesota Vikings 2019 season will go on sale Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Preseason single-same tickets will be as low as $20 and regular season tickets will be as low as $62.

These tickets will only be available online through Ticketmaster; there will be no outlet sales at the box office or Ticketmaster.

Presale opportunities are only accessible for Vikings Rewards members.

2019 VIKINGS HOME GAMES

Sunday, August 18: Seattle Seahawks (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, August 24: Arizona Cardinals (Noon)
Sunday, September 8: Atlanta Falcons (Noon)
Sunday, September 22: Oakland Raiders (Noon)
Sunday, October 13: Philadelphia Eagles (Noon)
Thursday, October 24: Washington Redskins (7:20 p.m.)
Sunday, November 17: Denver Broncos (Noon*)
Sunday, December 8: Detroit Lions (Noon*)
Monday, December 23: Green Bay Packers (7:15 p.m.)
Sunday, December 29: Chicago Bears (Noon*)

* Game times subject to change due to NFL’s Flexible Scheduling.

