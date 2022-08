MINNEAPOLIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL Season, which begins in 12 days.

Every team in the NFL had until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30 to lower their roster size to 53 players.

The Vikings made a couple of moves to lower their number. You can see their full roster here.

Minnesota will open the season on Sunday, September 11 at 3:25 p.m. They’ll play the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis.