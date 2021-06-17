Vikings announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

EAGAN, Minn. (VIKINGS) – The Minnesota Vikings announce the 2021 U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp will be open to the public after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 61st Training Camp in Minnesota Vikings history and the fourth at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will feature 14 practices open to fans, beginning Wednesday, July 28.

The 2021 camp will include joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12, leading in to the teams’ preseason game on Saturday, August 14, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings last hosted joint practices in 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the first time, the team will also host a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 7.

Up to 4,000 free general admission digital tickets, which must be reserved in advance, are available for 10 practices at the Land O’Lakes practice fields at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. Additional ticket offers, including all-inclusive food & beverage options, are also available for purchase. For all ticket reservations or purchases, fans visit Vikings.com/trainingcamp.

The Vikings will have four premier practices (listed below) during the 2021 U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp, which will be available starting at $10 per ticket. A portion of the ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to reserve and/or purchase tickets at Vikings.com/trainingcamp beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, while access for the general public will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24.

Key Dates

A total of 14 team practices will be open to the public in 2021. Camp will be open daily from noon to 5:30 p.m. with daily practices held from approximately 2:00-4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 28 – First Full-Team Ramp Up Practice

• Saturday, July 31 – Night Practice in TCO Stadium

• Monday, August 2 – First Padded Practice

• Saturday, August 7 – U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage (Frontline Heroes Theme Day)

• Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 – Joint Practices with Denver Broncos

A complete practice schedule will be available prior to the ticket release next week.

Digital Tickets/Capacity

Ten practices at TCO Performance Center will be open for free with capacity for each set at 5,000. Fans can once again reserve up to four (4) free digital tickets for a maximum of two (2) days. Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000 and capacity for the U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage is set for 20,000. There is no limit on paid digital tickets.

Premier Practices:

• TCO Stadium night practice on Saturday, July 31, at 7 p.m. ($10 for adults; $5 for children under 17; children under 36″ free)

• U.S. Bank Stadium Scrimmage on Saturday, August 7, at 12 p.m. ($20 for adults; $10 for children under 17; children under 36″ free)

• Joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12 ($10 for adults; $5 for children under 17; children under 36″ free)

*During the ramp up phase ^Full pads

Parking

Similar to 2019, digital parking passes will be $10 per vehicle and can be purchased when reserving tickets. Fans who do not reserve parking in advance can pay $20 upon arrival. Rideshare drop-off and pickup location will once again available (location to be announced prior to camp).

Seating

Bleachers located adjacent to the Land O’Lakes practice fields are available for all tickets. ADA accommodations are available.

Autographs

Due to NFL and NFLPA protocols, in-person autograph sessions with current Vikings will not be available.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

2021 U.S. Bank Training Camp will adhere to all state, local and NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 safety protocols. While masks are encouraged for unvaccinated fans, neither masks nor proof of vaccinations will be required.

Security

As in previous years, fans attending U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp will go through security screening magnetometers and the U.S. Bank Stadium bag policy will be in effect. A list of prohibited items is available on Vikings.com/trainingcamp.