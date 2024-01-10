SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vikings wrapped up their season with a 7-10 record, having to finish the year with Nick Mullens as quarterback.

Now, as the team turns to the off season, the big question is at QB. Kirk Cousins is owed 28.5 Million Dollars, but that’s all dead money.

Despite being 36 by the time the season starts, the Vikings still want him in purple next year.

“I thought we were playing pretty good football before he got injured and it’s the most important position in sports now. Ultimately, it comes down to if you can find an agreement that works for both sides and all those things. As a player, it’s certainly my intention to have him back here,” Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.

Cousins is also owed money in 2025, 2026 and 2027.