EAGAN, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings reached a new deal with Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter. It is a one-year deal worth $20 million with $17 million guaranteed.

Hunter has played seven seasons with Minnesota and garnered 71 career sacks in 102 games. He registered 10.5 sacks last season.

Hunter was entering the final year of his deal and sat out voluntary offseason workouts as well as mandatory minicamp. He reported to training camp before last Tuesday’s veteran deadline.