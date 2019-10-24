Vikings’ Adam Thielen ruled out for Thursday night game

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen will not be playing in the team’s game against Washington Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, the team released its injury report. Thielen is listed as out with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes is listed as questionable with an illness.

Thielen was injured while scoring the first touchdown in the Vikings’ win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Backup wide receiver Bisi Johnson took his place and produced well, catching four passes for 40 yards and notching his first career touchdown.

It will be the first game Thielen has missed in his NFL career. He’s participated in 90 consecutive games, including playoffs.