Viking Wrestling to Take on North Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana wrestling team will make its Sanford Pentagon debut on December 4 with a dual against NCAA Division I North Dakota State. The dual, presented by Dental Comfort Center and River Ridge Oral Surgery, will begin at 2 p.m. on Heritage Court.

“Turning the lights off on Heritage Court and putting a spotlight on the mat is always an exciting event at the Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations at the Sanford Sports Complex. “These two programs have a history of producing great teams and individual wrestlers, and fans will be in for a competitive dual with a great atmosphere.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at a later date.

“This is the third year in a row that Coach Kish has agreed to wrestle us. Unfortunately last year, it was cancelled due to Covid,” said Augustana head coach Jason Reitmeier. “We are excited to have the chance to wrestle a strong Division I team. It is always exciting to wrestle a Division I team as tough as NDSU but being able to wrestle them at a facility like the Pentagon makes it really special. Thank you to Sanford and NDSU. The team is really looking forward to this dual and the atmosphere that the Pentagon brings.”

North Dakota State is a member of the Big 12 Conference and sent four wrestlers to the NCAA Championship. Roger Kish, a two-time NCAA All-American at Minnesota, will be entering his 11th season as NDSU’s head coach.

The Vikings sent a pair of wrestlers to the 2021 NCAA Championships including the consolation champion Steven Hajas. Reitmeier is a 1997 National Champion and is entering his 19th season as the head coach of his alma mater.

About the Sanford Pentagon

The cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.



The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball tournaments, Augustana University women’s and men’s basketball and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.