SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — The Augustana Viking women’s basketball team saw a first half flurry fall short, losing 64-52 to Minnesota State on Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The loss drops the Vikings to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the NSIC, while the Mavericks jump to 6-4, 3-1.

Lauren Sees led the team with 12 points, four assists, and three steals. Izzy Moore was productive off the bench, scoring 10 points and grabbing a pair of rebounds. Finishing just short of a double double was Michaela Jewett , scoring nine points and grabbing 11 boards, and Aby Phipps tallied six points and seven rebounds.

After trailing 13-6 midway through the first quarter, the Vikings sailed to the lead. A CJ Adamson and-one sent the game into its first media timeout and kickstarted a 13-1 run. The run was capped by a Jewett three pointer just before the end of the quarter, and was highlighted by five Moore points as it handed AU a 19-14 lead into the second quarter.

The Mavericks closed their deficit to 26-25 with 6:12 to go in the half. Katie Leisen and Jennifer Aadland each knocked down a bucket to lead by five, and after a minute and a half scoreless stretch, Moore connected on a layup to take a 32-25 lead with 3:20 to go in the half. MSU scored four of the final six points, giving the Vikings a 34-29 lead into the half.

The Vikings shot 13 of 27 in the first half and held the Mavericks to 12 of 41 from the field and 1 of 9 from deep to get out to the halftime advantage. They also outscored MSU 14-5 in bench points.

To open the second half, MSU scored six of eight points to get within one at 36-35. After a Moore three gave AU a four point lead, The Mavericks raced to a 13-2 run, ending the third quarter and giving MSU a 48-41 advantage.

The Mavericks scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to grow a 58-41 lead with 5:48 to go in the game. The Vikings scored 11 of the final 17 points, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the deficit.

The Vikings close their week out on Saturday afternoon, hosting Winona State at 5:30 p.m., inside the Sanford Pentagon.