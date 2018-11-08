Viking Women ReadyTo Build Off Record Setting Year Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - After advancing to the Round of 16 in last season's NCAA Tournament, the Augustana women's basketball teams hopes to find continued success despite some key losses.

Augustana lost five seniors from its program-record 29-win team and as a result, the defending conference champions were picked fourth in the NSIC preseason poll.

"I don't think it hurts to be the underdog and take some people by surprise. I'm ok with that position," Senior Center Shelby Selland said.

"Expectations are still high. End goal is still the same. Maybe we'll have some bumps in the road, but we're still pretty optimistic," Senior Guard Lynsey Prosser said.

With those five seniors gone, Augie will look to returning starters Shelby Selland and Lynsey Prosser to fill that leadership void.

"They've been around the block and have real good early season practices and I just think, if not vocally, just by example, they'll be great leaders," Head Coach Dave Krauth said.

Though its a new year, Augustana feels last year's team has helped them prepare to be successful this season.

"The team that we have this year, you know they played against that team last year everyday in practice. So they have experience playing against talented athletes and they're very talented themselves," Selland said.

The Vikings will be put to the test early with nine games in November, which they hope will have them primed for conference play.

"That's a good measuring stick when you just get out there and go against a quality team. So I think this team will use those as real stepping stones to improve ourselves," Krauth said.

The Vikings open the regular season against Washburn at the Central Regional Challenge in Kansas City on Friday.