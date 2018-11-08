Sports

Viking Women ReadyTo Build Off Record Setting Year

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:44 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 10:44 PM CST

Viking Women ReadyTo Build Off Record Setting Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - After advancing to the Round of 16 in last season's NCAA Tournament, the Augustana women's basketball teams hopes to find continued success despite some key losses.

Augustana lost five seniors from its program-record 29-win team and as a result, the defending conference champions were picked fourth in the NSIC preseason poll. 

"I don't think it hurts to be the underdog and take some people by surprise. I'm ok with that position," Senior Center Shelby Selland said. 

"Expectations are still high. End goal is still the same. Maybe we'll have some bumps in the road, but we're still pretty optimistic," Senior Guard Lynsey Prosser said. 

With those five seniors gone, Augie will look to returning starters Shelby Selland and Lynsey Prosser to fill that leadership void.

"They've been around the block and have real good early season practices and I just think, if not vocally, just by example, they'll be great leaders," Head Coach Dave Krauth said. 

Though its a new year, Augustana feels last year's team has helped them prepare to be successful this season.

"The team that we have this year, you know they played against that team last year everyday in practice. So they have experience playing against talented athletes and they're very talented themselves," Selland said. 

The Vikings will be put to the test early with nine games in November, which they hope will have them primed for conference play.

"That's a good measuring stick when you just get out there and go against a quality team. So I think this team will use those as real stepping stones to improve ourselves," Krauth said. 

The Vikings open the regular season against Washburn at the Central Regional Challenge in Kansas City on Friday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates