SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – The Augustana softball team entered Sunday’s doubleheader two games back in the loss column of MSU Moorhead. After sweeping the Dragons, the Vikings have pushed a four-way tie in total losses for first place in the NSIC. Augustana run-ruled MSUM by scores of 9-0 and 17-4 on a blustery day at Bowden Field.



Augustana is now 24-11 on the season and 11-3 in the NSIC. MSU Moorhead falls to 23-9, 11-3.



Game 1: Augustana 9, MSU Moorhead 0

In a continuation of her last 11 games, it was a dominating pitching performance by Hailey Houston as she tossed a complete game 4 hitter while striking out three in the Vikings’ win.



On the offensive side of the ball, she was aided early and often with run support. That all started with a four-run first inning with a pair of two-run home runs. Torri Chute launched a ball over the left-field fence to bring home Gracey Brink . Two batters later, Ashton Dorman sailed a ball over the same fence, bringing in Delaney Young .



Abby Lien singled in Andrea Cain in the second inning and that was quickly followed by Chute’s third RBI of the game when she singled in Brink for a 6-0 lead.



Augustana then made it a run-rule game in the fourth inning as Abby Lien hit a solo shot over the center-field fence to start the scoring. With the bases loaded, AU took advantage of a wild pitch as Chute scooted across home plate for the 8-0 lead.



The final run was on a single by Liz Dierks which allowed Bergen Lindner to touch home plate.



The Vikings tallied 10 hits in the game with Chute going 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Liz Dierks and Lien each recorded two hits.



Game 2: Augustana 17, MSU Moorhead 4

Augustana racked up 17 runs on 14 hits including a nine-run fourth inning for the Sunday sweep.



The Vikings opened a 2-0 lead in the opening frame courtesy of Torri Chute’s bat. She hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop that easily scored Andrea Cain , but due to a misplay, also allowed Abby Lien to cross home plate.



In the second inning, Cain launched a home run to left-center bringing in Kennedy Buckman for the 4-0 lead.



The Dragons fought back in the third inning with four runs of their own but AU answered quickly as Lien launched a home run over the outfield wall.



That sparked an Augustana offense that then hit three more home runs while piling up the runs across the scoreboard. Amongst the home runs was Buckman’s NSIC-leading 12th of the year while Cain added the second home run of the day. Gracey Brink concluded the scoring with a home run and make it 17-4 in the fourth inning.



Augustana received its 14 hits with three batters going 3-for-3: Cain, Lien and Buckman. The remaining five hits came from five different spots in the batting order.



Up Next

Augustana remains at Bowden Field Monday as it hosts Northern State. The Vikings and Wolves will begin action at noon. Game two of the doubleheader has a 2 p.m. start time.