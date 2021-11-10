Viking Men’s Hoops add six for 2022-23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Augustana men’s basketball head coach Tom Billeter added scoring, scoring and more scoring on National Signing Day with the addition of six student-athletes for the 2022-23 school year.



“We are absolutely thrilled, and a little stunned, at the talent and character of this recruiting class,” Billeter said. “Every one of these young men are exceptional students and will be outstanding citizens both with the Augustana Community and the Sioux Falls Metro area as well.



“I want to thank my assistant coaches for the countless hours and miles driven to bring this group together. The Augustana future is extremely bright!”



Brady Helgren | 6-9 | 215 lbs | Edina, Minn. | Edina HS

Coach Billeter on Brady: “Brady is extremely skilled and an excellent shooter. He really impressed us at our Elite Camp where all of his abilities and skills were on display and we were able to see him do excellent things for a big man. He definitely fits our mold of a skilled big.”



Helgren averaged 17.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while earning All-Lake Conference accolades as a junior. During his sophomore campaign, he was a starter and tallied 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.



Helgren plans to earn a degree in business administration at Augustana.



Caden Hinker | 6-7 | 210 lbs | F | Mitchell, S.D. | Mitchell HS

Coach Billeter on Caden: “Caden is a very talented young man who we feel can also play a multitude of positions, especially within our system. He is a very good all-around player who will do a little bit of everything while he is on the floor.”



Hinker signs with Augustana after earning a pair of All-State honors. During his junior season, he hit the 1,000-point plateau and averaged a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. The three-time All-ESD honoree averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game as a sophomore.



Hinker is undecided on a major at Augustana.



Jackson Loge | 6-8 | 220 lbs | F | Morris, Minn. | Morris Area HS

Coach Billeter on Jackson: “We have been watching Jackson for a very long time and are extremely pleased to have signed him. He is a multi-sport athlete who is big, tough and has excellent skills and abilities. He is a very good passer as well as a rugged rebounder.”



Loge averaged 22.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a junior while leading Morris Area to a 19-3 overall record and a spot in the Minnesota State Tournament. As a sophomore, he averaged 23.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per outing. As a starter during his freshman season, Loge averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.



Loge plans to earn a degree in business at Augustana.



Ayden McDonald | 6-4 | 190 lbs | G | Hibbing, Minn. | Hibbing HS

Coach Billeter on Ayden: “Ayden is a basketball junkie from a long line of basketball junkies! His family lineage is legendary in the State of Minnesota. Ayden is a true pass-first pass second point guard and his knowledge of the game is advanced beyond his years.”



McDonald averaged 18.4 points and 11.5 assists per game as a junior while being named the Duluth News Tribune and Mesabi Daily Tribune Player of the Year. He also added 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals per outing while leading Hibbing to its first State Tournament appearance in 32 years. The all-time leading scorer at Hibbing, McDonald averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 assists per game as a sophomore, a season in which he eclipsed 1,000 points in his high school career.



McDonald plans to earn a degree in exercise science at Augustana.



Sam Rensch | 6-5 | 205 lbs | G | Hutchinson, Minn. | Hutchinson HS

Coach Billeter on Sam: “Sam is a very versatile player who has excellent athletic abilities. He is a multi-sport athlete and he is a great competitor. My staff and I like the fact he can play multiple perimeter positions.”



Rensch earned All-Conference accolades as a junior after averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. During his sophomore campaign, he scored 14 points and secured seven rebounds per game while earning all-conference honors. The three-year starter averaged nine points a game as a freshman. Sam is no stranger to Augustana as his sister Kenzie competes for the Augustana women’s basketball team.



Rensch is undecided on major at Augustana.



Hayden Arndt | 6-2 | 165 lbs | G | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Roosevelt HS

Coach Billeter on Hayden: “Hayden has been coming to our camps for years and is an outstanding student as well as a very unselfish basketball player. He is a young man who fits any system as a team player and we look forward to having him join our team.”



Arndt is a State Champion as the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders won the State AA title in 2021.



Arndt is undecided on major at Augustana.