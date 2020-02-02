Viking Men right the ship with win over Marauders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Tyler Riemersma recorded 23 rebounds as the Augustana men’s basketball team pushed past UMary 76-68 Saturday evening inside the Sanford Pentagon. The 23 rebounds in a single game are tied for second all-time in Augustana history.

The Vikings’ win snaps a small home skid for AU and improves them to 13-9 overall and 8-8 in NSIC action. UMary falls to 10-12 on the year and 5-11 in conference play.

Augustana jumped out to a nine-point lead in the early portion of the game but saw the Marauders storm back and take a seven-point lead with four minutes remaining in the half. The Vikings knotted the game on a Dylan LeBrun layup at 33-all before entering halftime trailing by two at 38-36.

The Vikings tied the game at 38-38 and again at 40-all before an Isaac Fink layup gave Augustana a 42-40 lead with 16:38 remaining in the game. The lead quickly grew to six points but the Vikings did not pull away from UMary as the lead hovered around the mark for most of the half.

The Vikings’ largest lead of the game came with 3:00 on the clock at 11 points when Fink connected on a pair of free throws for a 71-60 score. Augustana continued to lead around that mark, trading baskets with UMary before settling on the final score of 76-68.

Augustana once again dominated the rebounding game, much in thanks to Riemersma, holding a margin of 53-40 while limiting second-chance opportunities for UMary. The 23 rebounds by Riemersma are a conference-high this season.

LeBrun, a sophomore, led the Vikings with a game-high 15 points while Fink, a freshman, added 14 points. After Riemersma’s 13 points, the final Viking in double-figure scoring was sophomore Michael Schaefer with 11 points.

Augustana plays two of its final three regular-season weekends on the road, beginning with a trip to Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Tip-off from Minnesota Duluth is slated for 7:30 p.m.