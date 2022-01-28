BEMIDJI, Minn. – Leading 71-69 and under 10 seconds on the clock, Adam Dykman secured perhaps his biggest rebound of his season. That allowed Jameson Bryan to sink to free throws and send the Augustana men’s basketball team to a 73-69 win over Bemidji State Friday night.

Augustana, 16-2 on the season and 10-2 in the NSIC, overcame a raucous crowd in Bemidji, Minnesota, to prevail in a game that was tied at halftime and tied again at 56 with 10:01 remaining in the game.

Dykman sank a 3-point basket with 9:32 on the clock to give the Vikings the lead, one they would not relinquish but not without a battle from the Beavers. Augustana’s lead stretched ever so slightly to seven points over the next six minutes when Dykman sank a free throw for a 69-62 lead and 3:38 remaining.

From there, Bemidji State (6-12, 3-11) scored four-straight points to make it a 69-66 game where Augustana head coach Tom Billeter called timeout to regroup.

Coming out of the break, Bryan drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws with 1:26 remaining to put the pressure on BSU.

Travis Bianco answered for the Beavers, scoring on an old-fashioned three-point play, but those would be the final points Bemidji State would score as Augustana ran off nearly 35 seconds on its final possession.

The Vikings ran the shot clock down to just a single second as Bryan tossed up a look that drew iron, but Dykman soared above the crowd to secure the rebound. He quickly passed to Bryan at the top of the key, where he was fouled and sank the aforementioned free throws to seal the game at 73-69.

The final 10 minutes was a remarkably low-scoring affair compared to the first half, where each team shot over 60 percent from the field. For the game, Augustana shot 47.2 percent while Bemidji State shot 48.3 percent.

Dykman needed eight points entering the game to surpass 1,000 in his Augustana career. He easily surpassed that total with a game-high 24 points to become the 36th member of the 1,000-point club for Augustana men’s basketball. He tallied the 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, making four 3-point baskets, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.

Tyler Riemersma recorded the 31st double-double of his career with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bryan totaled 11 points and five assists while Isaac Fink reached double-figures with 19 points.

Bianco led the way for Bemidji State with 21 points.

Augustana remains on the road Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff at Minnesota Crookston.