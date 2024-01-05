SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – Augustana hockey (6-10-3) played to a 3-3 tie against Minnesota State (8-8-3, 5-4-1 CCHA) Friday night inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Zack Rose backstopped the Vikings with a career-high 44 saves.

The Vikings jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Shay Donovan cashed in his second-career goal from the point off passes from Chase Brand and Simon Falk . Augustana found the back of the net once more in the first frame as Hayden Hennen played tic-tac-toe with Callum Gau to skate into the locker room up by a score of 2-0.

Minnesota State found offensive momentum off an Augustana turnover as Sam Morton fired in his 14th of the season. The Vikings bounced back on the power play as Ryan Naumovski rifled in his fifth of the season off a no-look pass from Brett Meerman to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

MSU owned the third period as it cut the lead to one four minutes into play off a power play goal from Brett Moravec. The Mavericks continued their pressure as it tied the game with just over 11 minutes remaining as Connor Gregga powered the rubber into the back of the net.

After a back-and-forth three minutes, the game had to be decided in overtime. AU dominated play throughout five minutes of free hockey, but the game ended in a 3-3 tie. Both teams played in an exhibition shootout, as Augustana pulled away with the win backed by shootout goals from Luke Mobley and Owen Bohn .

Augustana and Minnesota State finish out the weekend series Saturday night inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m.