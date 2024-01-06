SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) -– Augustana hockey (6-11-3) dropped a Saturday night contest to Minnesota State (9-8-3, 5-4-1 CCHA) by a score of 2-1. Luke Mobley netted his eighth of the season while Josh Kotai made 40 saves.

​​Augustana hockey’s inaugural season is presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard.

Augustana lit the lamp midway through the first frame to open the scoring as Mobley netted his eighth of the season from the slot off passes from Colton Friesen and Ryan Naumovski . Minnesota State outshot the Vikings 14-7 through 20 minutes.

The second period saw two teams battle throughout all three zones as Augustana tallied 13 shots on goal to MSU’s 16. Both teams competed on the faceoff dot with 10 wins each. Kotai continued to hold strong between the pipes going into the third period.

Sam Morton potted the Mavericks first goal of the night with just over eight minutes remaining in the third. Morton powered in his 15th of the season from the slot off a rebound. The game continued as Augustana looked to regain the lead but a late period penalty forced the Vikings to play a man-down with just over two-minutes remaining. Adam Eisele played hero for the Mavericks as he slid the rubber into the back of the netting.

A late push by the Vikings fell short as the Mavericks secured the Saturday night win.

Game Moments

Josh Kotai made 40 saves in his first game since Dec. 15, 2023 against Alaska Fairbanks.

made 40 saves in his first game since Dec. 15, 2023 against Alaska Fairbanks. Ryan Naumovski secured his 95th career point on Augustana’s first goal.

secured his 95th career point on Augustana’s first goal. Uula Ruikka played in his 100th career game.

played in his 100th career game. Mobley and Arnaud Vachon were above 60 percent on the faceoff dot.

were above 60 percent on the faceoff dot. Augustana was 25-percent on the power play.

Goals

Luke Mobley scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play off passes from Colton Friesen and Ryan Naumovski .

scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play off passes from and . Sam Morton tied the game in the third period with a shot from the top of the slot.

Adam Eisele scored the game-winner on the power play to secure the Maverick win.

Up Next

Augustana takes the next week off to prepare for a trip out West to faceoff against Arizona State on Jan. 19-20.