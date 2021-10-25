Viking Football ranked No. 1 in Super Region Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana football team is ranked No. 1 in the initial Super Region Rankings announced by the NCAA Monday. The Vikings are one of three 7-1 teams in the top-10 of Super Region Four.

The top-seven teams in the final rankings advance to the NCAA Division II Playoffs beginning Nov. 20. The top overall seed earns a bye to Nov 27.

Augustana has defeated two of the teams in the top-seven with a 52-25 win over No. 6 Bemidji State and a 32-24 win over No. 7 Wayne State. Both of those games came on the road. In addition, Augustana will face current No. 10 Minnesota Duluth on the road on Nov. 6.

The Vikings are at home on Saturday, welcoming Winona State to Kirkeby-Over Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are available at GoAugie.com/Tickets.